US, EU weigh climate-based tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum

Bloomberg
Dec 06, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

The move would mark a novel approach, as the US and EU would seek to use tariffs -- usually employed in trade disputes -- to further their climate agenda. US aluminum and steel producers climbed in extended trading.

The US and European Union are weighing new tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum as part of a bid to fight carbon emissions and global overcapacity, according to people familiar with the matter.

The idea, generated within President Joe Biden’s administration, is still in an initial phase and hasn’t been formally proposed, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions aren’t public. An agreement with the EU, including specifics on how to identify thresholds for applying tariffs, isn’t likely until late next year at the earliest, one of the people said, adding that even that timeline was optimistic.

The new framework, which builds on a related US-EU agreement last year, is mainly aimed at China, the world’s biggest carbon emitter and producer of steel and aluminum, as well as other large polluting nations, according to the people.

The tariff plan would likely deepen divisions between Beijing and Washington, particularly at a time when the two countries have committed to working together to fight climate change. But talks between the US and EU to jointly address the climate crisis are a positive sign for a relationship that’s again suffering trade irritants, including Biden’s signature climate law that European countries say discriminates against their industries.

Legal Authority