US, EU announce 'task force' to wean Europe off Russian gas
The initiative being unveiled by President Joe Biden and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will see the US strive to help supply Europe with an extra 15 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas this year, a statement said.
AFP
March 25, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
The US and EU announced a task force Friday aimed at reducing Europe's reliance on Russian fossil fuels in the face of Moscow's war on Ukraine.
