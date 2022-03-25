English
    US, EU announce 'task force' to wean Europe off Russian gas

    The initiative being unveiled by President Joe Biden and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will see the US strive to help supply Europe with an extra 15 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas this year, a statement said.

    AFP
    March 25, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

    The US and EU announced a task force Friday aimed at reducing Europe's reliance on Russian fossil fuels in the face of Moscow's war on Ukraine.

    The initiative being unveiled by President Joe Biden and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will see the US strive to help supply Europe with an extra 15 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas this year, a statement said.
    Tags: #Russia Ukraine #Russia Ukraine crisis #World News
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 02:16 pm
