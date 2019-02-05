App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 08:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US envoy to hold talks in North Korea on February 6

U.S. envoy Stephen Biegun said last week he aimed in working-level negotiations with his new North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok Chol to map out "a set of concrete deliverables" for the second summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The U.S. special envoy for North Korea will meet with his North Korean counterpart on Wednesday in Pyongyang to prepare for a summit later this month between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

U.S. envoy Stephen Biegun said last week he aimed in working-level negotiations with his new North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok Chol to map out "a set of concrete deliverables" for the second summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Biegun said he would be aiming for "a roadmap of negotiations and declarations going forward, and a shared understanding of the desired outcomes of our joint efforts."

An unprecedented first summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un last June in Singapore yielded a vague commitment by Kim to work towards the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, where U.S. troops have been stationed since the 1950-53 Korean War.

related news

In the U.S. view, Pyongyang has yet to take concrete steps to give up a nuclear weapons programme that threatens the United States, while North Korea has complained that Washington has done little to reciprocate its freezing of nuclear and missile testing and dismantling of some nuclear facilities.

Pyongyang has repeatedly urged a lifting of punishing U.S.-led sanctions, a formal end to the war, and security guarantees.

On Thursday, Biegun said Kim Jong Un had committed during an October visit by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the dismantling and destruction his country's plutonium and uranium enrichment facilities in return for "corresponding measures" from the United States.

Biegun said such corresponding steps would be the subject of this week's talks and Washington was willing to discuss "many actions" to improve ties and entice Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons. At the same time, he set out an extensive list of demands, including a full disclosure of North Korea's arms programme.

Biegun held talks with South Korean officials in Seoul on Sunday and Monday.

Trump on Thursday hailed "tremendous progress" in his dealings with North Korea and said the date and location of a second summit would be announced "early next week" - probably during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

Vietnam's central resort town of Danang has been seen as the most likely location.

The director of U.S. national intelligence, Dan Coats, told Congress on Tuesday that North Korea was unlikely to give up all its nuclear weapons and has continued activity inconsistent with pledges to denuclearize.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 08:00 am

tags #North Korea #US envoy #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.