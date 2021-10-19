US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad quits, Thomas West to take over

Zalmay Khalilzad

Zalmay Khalilzad, the envoy who helped United States end its longest war in Afghanistan, stepped down on October 18, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Khalilzad's deputy veteran diplomat Thomas West will replace him.



Thank you to Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad for decades of tireless service to the United States. Pleased to welcome Thomas West to the role of Special Representative for Afghanistan. @US4AfghanPeace

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 18, 2021

“Thank you to Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad for decades of tireless service to the United States,” Blinken tweeted.

Khalilzad will leave the post in the next few days after over three years on the job under both the Donald Trump and Joe Biden administrations. He was criticised for not pressing the Taliban hard enough when peace talks begun during the reign of President Trump.

In his resignation letter, Khalilzad acknowledged that he fell short and said he wanted to step aside during the new phase of our Afghanistan policy.

"The political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged. The reasons for this are too complex and I will share my thoughts in the coming days and weeks," he wrote.

"Going forward, I plan to contribute to the discussion and debate about not only what happened but what should be done next," he added.

West, who earlier served on the US Vice-President's national security team and the National Security Council staff, will lead the diplomatic efforts, advise the Secretary and Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs and coordinate closely with Washington.

