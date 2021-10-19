MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad quits, Thomas West to take over

In his resignation letter, Khalilzad acknowledged that he fell short and said he wanted to step aside during the "new phase of our Afghanistan policy.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST
Zalmay Khalilzad

Zalmay Khalilzad


Zalmay Khalilzad, the envoy who helped United States end its longest war in Afghanistan, stepped down on October 18, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Khalilzad's deputy veteran diplomat Thomas West will replace him.

“Thank you to Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad for decades of tireless service to the United States,” Blinken tweeted.

Khalilzad will leave the post in the next few days after over three years on the job under both the Donald Trump and Joe Biden administrations. He was criticised for not pressing the Taliban hard enough when peace talks begun during the reign of President Trump.

In his resignation letter, Khalilzad acknowledged that he fell short and said he wanted to step aside during the new phase of our Afghanistan policy.

"The political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged. The reasons for this are too complex and I will share my thoughts in the coming days and weeks," he wrote.

Close

Related stories

"Going forward, I plan to contribute to the discussion and debate about not only what happened but what should be done next," he added.

West, who earlier served on the US Vice-President's national security team and the National Security Council staff, will lead the diplomatic efforts, advise the Secretary and Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs and coordinate closely with Washington.

(With inputs from agencies)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #United States #world #Zalmay Khalilzad
first published: Oct 19, 2021 10:31 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.