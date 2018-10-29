App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

US envoy confident about achieving North Korea denuclearization

Meeting with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul, Stephen Biegun said that Washington and Seoul have a shared goal of ending seven decades of hostility on the Korean Peninsula.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The top US envoy for North Korea on Monday expressed confidence about achieving North Korea's nuclear disarmament, despite worries about the slow pace of nuclear diplomacy in recent weeks.

Meeting with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul, Stephen Biegun said that Washington and Seoul have a shared goal of ending seven decades of hostility on the Korean Peninsula.

"The primary requirement for us to get to that endpoint is to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea," Biegun said.

"So I am absolutely confident that this is within the reach, and I think our two presidents are singularly focused on this goal." South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon said that "denuclearization process is at a critical juncture and we need to meet up as often as possible."

related news

Since entering nuclear talks earlier this year, North Korea has taken some measures like halting nuclear and missile tests and dismantling its nuclear testing site.

The United States suspended some its annual military drills with South Korea, but is reluctant to provide the North with big political or economic benefits unless it takes more serious disarmament steps. The North's closure of its nuclear testing site was watched by foreign journalists, not examined by experts.

Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made his fourth visit to North Korea, and he was coordinating with allies Japan and South Korea to arrange a second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim. The moves brightened prospect for related high-profile U.S.-North Korean exchanges, but no major breakthrough has since been reported.

US officials later said Trump will likely have his second meeting with Kim early next year. Their first summit in June in Singapore produced the North's vague disarmament pledge that didn't include any detailed timetable or roadmap for North Korean steps.

Separate from nuclear diplomacy, the two Koreas, in coordination with the American-led UN Command based in the South, are taking steps to lower military tension between the rivals.

The steps, reached last month during an inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, included disarming the Koreas' border village, clearing mines at a frontline area to launch joint searches for Korean War dead and establishing buffer zones along the border.

Last week, the Koreas and the U.N. Command finished withdrawing weapons from guard posts at the border village of Panmunjom. The three sides later jointly verified the demilitarization work and the guard posts were sealed on both sides, the U.N. Command said in a statement Monday.

A trilateral meeting is set for Tuesday to discuss the standards of interaction, verification review and surveillance, it said.

The UN Command is tasked with overseeing an armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War. About 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 11:32 am

tags #denuclearization #North Korea #US envoy #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.