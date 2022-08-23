 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US embassy issues new security alert for Ukraine, urges US citizens to leave

Reuters
Aug 23, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

"The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the embassy said in an alert on its website.

(Image: AFP)

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes on Ukraine in the coming days around Ukrainian independence day, has again urged U.S. citizens to leave if they can.

"The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so," the alert said, repeating the advice of previous security warnings.

Kyiv has banned public celebrations in the capital on the anniversary of independence from Soviet rule on Wednesday, citing a heightened threat of attack.

Reuters
first published: Aug 23, 2022 01:41 pm
