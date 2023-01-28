 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US embassy, consulates in India plan to process 'record' number of visas in 2023: Official

Jan 28, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

Currently, the wait time for Indians applying for work visas ranges from 60-280 days, while for travellers, it is around one and a half years.

The US embassy and its consulates in India plan to process a "record" number of visas for Indians this year, Mumbai Consular Chief John Ballard said, in view of delays and a backlog in almost every visa category.

The external affairs ministry has raised the issue of visa delays with US authorities on several occasions as well as matters related to further ease issuing of visas for all categories of Indian travellers.

The embassy adjudicated over 1,25,000 student visas last year, a record number for Indians, and expects even more Indian students to apply for visas this year, Ballard said.