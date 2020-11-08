Live now
Nov 08, 2020 08:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
US Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: I may be first woman in this office, will not be last: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
US election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: In his victory speech, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanked the US citizens jointly and said that it is a time to heal for America.
US election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Democrat Party candidate Joe Biden has defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election. The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States. In his victory speech, Biden and Harris thanked the US citizens jointly and said that it is a time to heal for America. Senator Kamala Harris, 56, who is of Indian origin, has become the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. She would also be the country's first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country. Biden and Harris are likely to be sworn in as the President and Vice President of the country on January 20.
Biden vows to tackle COVID-19
Obama, Bill Clinton congratulate Biden and Harris on historic victory
Harris remembers her mother during her victory speech
Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | US President-elect Joe Biden has assured Americans that his first task is to get the raging coronavirus pandemic under control with a definite plan that will be "built on bedrock science," as the deadly disease has killed over 2,37,000 people in the country. "That's the only way we can get back to living," Biden said in his victory speech, hours after he was declared the winner of the November 3 presidential election held amidst the pandemic. He also announced that on Monday he will form a group of leading scientists and experts to bring the pandemic under control.
Read more: Biden vows to tackle COVID-19; to name advisers on November 9
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in what has been termed as one of the most excruciating elections of America. In his victory speech, Biden and Harris thanked the US citizens jointly and said that it is a time to heal for America.
Read the full text of US Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris' victory speech
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | Kamala Harris makes history by becoming the first US woman Vice President. Harris, who will be sworn in as vice president in January, is also the first woman in the US to be on a successful ticket. Here are 10 things to know about her
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | Obama, Bill Clinton congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on historic victory
Former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their historic electoral victory in the November 3 elections.
"I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn't be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala's groundbreaking election as our next Vice President, Obama said in a statement.
"America has spoken, and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory! Bill Clinton said in a tweet.
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | With his triumph, Joe Biden, who turns 78 later this month, has fulfilled his decades-long ambition in his third bid for the White House. A look at some of his powerful quotes
US Election 2020: Biden wins presidency, ending four tumultuous years under Trump
Democrat Joe Biden secured the magic figure of 270 electoral votes after he gained a lead in the state of Pennsylvania.
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | President Ram Nath Kovind has congratulated Joe Biden on his election as the US President and said he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations. My sincere felicitations to Joseph R Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and Kamala Harris, as Vice President. I wish Joe Biden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations, Kovind tweeted.
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took a moment to remember her mother during her victory speech. "I am grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible. I am thinking about her and generations of women, black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight," said Harris.
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris: Now the real work begins. To beat this pandemic. To rebuild our economy. To root out systemic racism in our justice system and society. To combat the climate crisis. To heal the soul of our nation. The road ahead won't be easy. But America is ready. And so are Joe Biden and I.
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris: For four years, you marched and organized for equality and justice, for our lives, and for our planet. And then, you voted. You voted for hope, unity, decency, science, and truth when you chose Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America. While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last—because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.