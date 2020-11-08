US Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: I may be first woman in this office, will not be last: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

US election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Democrat Party candidate Joe Biden has defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election. The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States. In his victory speech, Biden and Harris thanked the US citizens jointly and said that it is a time to heal for America. Senator Kamala Harris, 56, who is of Indian origin, has become the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. She would also be the country's first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country. Biden and Harris are likely to be sworn in as the President and Vice President of the country on January 20.