US Elections 2020 | Leaders react to Joe Biden-Kamala Harris victory

Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden won the race to the Oval Office and the presidency of the United States for a four-year term, the Associated Press said, calling the race.

This is how some important figures took to reacting to the victory:

Seasoned politician and senator Hillary Clinton, congratulated the democratic candidates on their victory.

Commenting on the results, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg who previously also ran as a Presidential candidate said,



How refreshing that our president-elect is already at work to unite and heal - ready to serve everyone who voted for this ticket, and everyone who didn’t. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 7, 2020



While congratulating Biden and Harris, Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Kamala Harris on becoming the first Vice President elect of colour:



Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2020





America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!

— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020

42 President of the United States Bill Clinton also congratulated Biden Harris on their victory:

Congress Minister Shashi Tharoor also reacted to the victory on the microblogging platform



Congratulations Mr @JoeBiden the 46th President of USA; your victory proves that politics centred around substantive issues can never shrink. Looking forward to Indo-US relationship achieving new heights under your leadership-I’ll always cherish our conversation



Sharing a picture of himself with Joe Biden, Jaiveer Shergill Spokesperson for the Indian National Congress tweeted:





Congratulations to the President-Elect @JoeBiden and the Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris of the USA.



Especially pleased that American people has chosen a woman with Tamil heritage as their next Vice-President in this historic election. #USPresidentialElections2020 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 7, 2020

Commenting on the victory, President, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) M.K. Stalin, said he was especially pleased that pleased that American people has chosen a woman with Tamil heritage as their next Vice-President