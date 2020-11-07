US Elections 2020 | Leaders react to Joe Biden-Kamala Harris victory

This is how some important figures took to reacting to the victory
Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden won the race to the Oval Office and the presidency of the United States for a four-year term, the Associated Press said, calling the race.
Seasoned politician and senator Hillary Clinton, congratulated the democratic candidates on their victory.
The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.
It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.
Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020
Commenting on the results, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg who previously also ran as a Presidential candidate said,
How refreshing that our president-elect is already at work to unite and heal - ready to serve everyone who voted for this ticket, and everyone who didn’t.— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 7, 2020
While congratulating Biden and Harris, Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Kamala Harris on becoming the first Vice President elect of colour:
42 President of the United States Bill Clinton also congratulated Biden Harris on their victory:
Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2020
America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020
Congress Minister Shashi Tharoor also reacted to the victory on the microblogging platform
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 7, 2020
Sharing a picture of himself with Joe Biden, Jaiveer Shergill Spokesperson for the Indian National Congress tweeted:
Congratulations Mr @JoeBiden the 46th President of USA; your victory proves that politics centred around substantive issues can never shrink. Looking forward to Indo-US relationship achieving new heights under your leadership-I’ll always cherish our conversation
Commenting on the victory, President, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) M.K. Stalin, said he was especially pleased that pleased that American people has chosen a woman with Tamil heritage as their next Vice-President
Congratulations to the President-Elect @JoeBiden and the Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris of the USA.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 7, 2020
Especially pleased that American people has chosen a woman with Tamil heritage as their next Vice-President in this historic election. #USPresidentialElections2020