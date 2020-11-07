172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-elections-2020-leaders-react-to-joe-biden-kamala-harris-victory-6085871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 11:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Elections 2020 | Leaders react to Joe Biden-Kamala Harris victory

This is how some important figures took to reacting to the victory

Moneycontrol News

Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden won the race to the Oval Office and the presidency of the United States for a four-year term, the Associated Press said, calling the race.

This is how some important figures took to reacting to the victory:

Seasoned politician and senator Hillary Clinton, congratulated the democratic candidates on their victory.

Commenting on the results, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg who previously also ran as a Presidential candidate said,

While congratulating Biden and Harris, Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Kamala Harris on becoming the first Vice President elect of colour:

42 President of the United States Bill Clinton also congratulated Biden Harris on their victory:

 

Congress Minister Shashi Tharoor also reacted to the victory on the microblogging platform

Sharing a picture of himself with Joe Biden, Jaiveer Shergill Spokesperson for the Indian National Congress tweeted:


Commenting on the victory, President, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) M.K. Stalin, said he was especially pleased that  pleased that American people has chosen a woman with Tamil heritage as their next Vice-President

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 11:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #US Elections 2020 #world

