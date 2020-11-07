172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-elections-2020-kamala-harris-reacts-to-winning-the-race-says-its-about-the-soul-of-america-6080981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 10:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Elections 2020 | Kamala Harris reacts to winning the race, says its about the soul of America

Indian American Kamala Harris has become America’s first female Vice President and also the first US Vice President of colour.

Moneycontrol News

Commenting on the victory of Democratic Party elect Joe Biden in the race to become the 46th President of the United States, Kamala Harris, the Vice President elect, said the election is not about Joe Biden or herself, but in fact, it’s about the soul of America and the American people's willingness to fight for it.

Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, born in Chennai, was a widely respected breast cancer researcher who immigrated to the United States from India in the 1960s. Her father, Donald Harris, is an eminent economist who spent much of his career at Stanford University. Also an immigrant, he moved to the United States from Jamaica.

Just like former US President Barack Obama, a mixed-race heritage has allowed Harris to connect across identities and reach multiple audiences and voting blocs. Her rise as the daughter of two immigrants also serves a powerful counter to Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies.

Harris herself was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of a lack of support. Interestingly, Harris had clashed with Biden during her run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination against the latter. Harris dropped out of the race in December 2019 and endorsed Biden in March.

Over 101 million votes were cast and recorded even before Election Day, i.e., November 3, this time. Voters in the US had cast about 73.4 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 presidential election, even before Election Day.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 10:53 pm

