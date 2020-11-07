US Elections 2020 | Joe Biden's presidency will carry forward positive trends in India-US relationship, says Nirupama Rao

With the counting of votes favouring Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 United States presidential election, India's former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao expects that a Biden presidency will carry forward the positive trends in the India-US relationship.

"I believe he (Biden) will carry forward the positive trends in this (India-US) relationship as established over the last few years. So in that case, India should be in a good place and in a positive place. It all boils down, ultimately I think, to the US-China relationship, that's really where the action is going to be," BloombergQuint quoted Rao as saying.

Rao opined that Biden will emerge as a "foreign-policy president" as he has vast experience in the field. Speaking on the relations with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rao stated that both Biden-Modi should relate well with each other.

"I accompanied him (Joe Biden) to India when he made a visit in the summer of 2013 and he is extremely convivial. He's a people person. He loves interacting just as seasoned politicians are and Mr Modi is in the same category of persons who has a long experience in the field of politics. I believe that the two should relate well to each other," she was quoted as saying.

The former Indian Ambassador to the US favoured Biden to win the closely contested polls. She even said that Biden has travelled across India, Pakistan and the Asian region and has known the issues and the directions of the US-India relationship.