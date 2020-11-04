US Elections 2020 | Alcohol, fries in demand as America awaits poll results

Impulsive eating and the urge for alcohol seem to have spiked among Americans as the country waits to see which candidate among Donald Trump (Republican) and Joe Biden (Democrat) emerges as their next President.

People across the country searched for liquor, fries and pizza as they awaited results of the 2020 US Elections amid charged vote counting and expected delays in results due to mail-in ballots.

In a series of tweets highlighting the search trends during the day, Google Trends revealed what topped their search lists.

“Are you thinking about food, this Election Day? You are not alone. "Fries near me" and "liqour store near me" are at all-time highs in search (sic)”: Google Trends tweeted on November 4.

Other top food searches include pizza, sushi, Mexican and Chinese food, data showed.

Besides food, top issues on search in the US during the past week in the lead-up to the elections were unemployment, healthcare, wages, Supreme Court, abortion, race, economy, immigration, social security and homelessness.

Google trends also tweeted a map of countries that showed most interest in the US elections over the past day. The top five with high search rates are Cuba, Germany, Ethiopia, Iran and Ghana.



These are the top countries searching for the US election in the past day:https://t.co/HnUXWyd7mG pic.twitter.com/ZcbFEhHcDK — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 3, 2020



In-person voting is still on-going in some parts of the US, but results are pouring in from states where polling has closed. While Biden is ahead of Trump in the overall Electoral College vote tally, things can still change.

Voters were urged to vote early, especially through mail-in ballots, to avoid queues amid the COVID-19 pandemic and more than 101 million early votes have been cast. Additionally, about 26.8 million mail ballots are yet to be returned to polling authorities.

As a result, over 100 million votes were cast and recorded even before Election Day. In fact, voters had already cast more than 73 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 presidential election, even before Election Day. But, counting of mail ballots is more laborious and that may delay the result.