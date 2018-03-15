App
Mar 15, 2018 10:58 AM IST

US Election Commission proposes tighter regulations for political ads

The rules will apply to organization that are mainly involved in political activities. This includes campaigns, political parties and other organizations that can play a role in the federal elections.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Entities that fund political ads on websites such as Facebook and Google will soon have to face tighter regulations from the United State’s Election Commission

According to a Bloomberg report, the Federal Election Commission (FCE) of the United States will chalk out new guidelines for political ads on the internet. This would require such websites to provide information on who is funding the political ads.

The response comes after Russia was shown to interfere with the United States Presidential Elections of 2016 through social media. The FEC looks to discourage any such efforts with this law for the 2018 elections.

The commission was to meet on Wednesday to discuss whether to open the new framework to public comments following which they will take a call to enact the law.

The rules will apply to organization that are mainly involved in political activities. This includes campaigns, political parties and other organizations that can play a role in the federal elections.

The report stresses that technology companies may also come under its purview. They would require to make adjustments to these political ads and  ensure to accommodate the disclosures according to FEC norms.

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg had made an announcement last September to ensure more transparency to the funding of its ads. Rob Goldman, Vice President of Advertising, even promised in a blog post that Facebook would create an archive to show who all have bought ad space for federal election, how much is spent by them, and to whom the ad was meant to be directed at.

A spokesperson for Facebook stated that, “Facebook supports policy measures that promote more transparency in paid communications disseminated on the Internet.” Google has issued no comments so far.

The last time the FEC was said to have issued a regulation concerning the internet was in 2006, a year after the popular video streaming website Youtube was founded. The rule required a disclaimer for all “paid internet advertising placed on another person’s website,” which did not cover blog posts at the time.

