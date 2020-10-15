US Election 2020: Will provide citizenship to 11 million people if voted to power; says Joe Biden

But guess what? They're the most open, progressive and the brightest generation we've ever had, he added.

And we have to embrace them. They know the change we need to make and how we need to be much more, much more integrated in everything we do, he said.

Biden was critical of the policies of President Donald Trump.

The rest of the world is wondering, what in the Lord's name is happening? What we're living through today is not normal, he said.

He reiterated his attacks on Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, noting more than 215,000 Americans have died, and criticised the president for backing away from stimulus talks.

He didn't walk away. He never was part of em, Biden said.

Three days later, after he said he was walking away, he said he's coming back One day, he's tweeting that the relief package is too big next day it's too small. The longer he's president, the more reckless he gets, he added.

While talking more broadly about the stakes of the election, Biden noted he just got off the phone with Warren Buffett.

"We have to refuse to postpone what America has to do, the work we have to do. There's nothing beyond our capacity for God's sake, Biden said.

Just got off the phone with Warren Buffett and talking about how we're in a position, unlike we were 50, 70, 80 years ago, to lead the whole damn world in a way that no one else can. There's no limit to America's future. The only thing that's going to tear America apart is America itself," he said.

