US Election 2020: Why the result is not clear yet and why states like Georgia, Pennsylvania are taking more time

The wait to know the winner of the 2020 United States presidential election continues even more than 40 hours since polls closed across the country. Voters in the US and people from across the world are waiting a clear picture even as Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden leads the Electoral College vote tally over incumbent President Donald Trump.

Follow LIVE updates of the 2020 US presidential election result here

Why is the result not clear yet?

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, political parties in the US had pushed voters to opt for early voting – through either in-person early ballots or mail ballots.

More than 101 million early votes were cast and millions more believed to be on their way to polling authorities. Thus, over 101 million votes were cast and recorded even before the Election Day. Voters had cast about 73.4 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 presidential election, even before Election Day. But, counting of mail ballots is more laborious and that is delaying the result.

A lot of votes are still to be counted in the key battleground states that have not been called for either Biden or Trump so far. The margins are narrowing in almost all of these states. Thus, it would be important for more votes to be counted before it’s clear who is winning.

Also read | Explained: Why the result may swing from ‘red’ to ‘blue’ as counting progresses

How much counting is left in battleground states?

As of 8.00 am Indian Standard Time on November 6, 11 percent voting was remaining in Nevada; 10 percent in Arizona, 2 percent in Georgia, 5 percent in North Carolina and 6 percent in Pennsylvania.

Arizona had about 2.85 lakh outstanding ballots left to count as of 9.30 pm ET on November 5, CNN has reported citing Arizona Secretary of State's Office. Around the same time, about 16,000 votes remained to be counted in Georgia. About 1.90 lakh ballots remained state-wide in Nevada – a large chuck was from Clark County where Las Vegas is located. Around the same time, in Pennsylvania, about 2.50 lakh ballots remained to be counted.

In Pictures: Why the counting of votes is taking so long

Are these states taking more time than others? Mostly, yes. But counting is on in other states too. Only 91 percent vote has been counted nationally so far (by 8.00 am IST on November 6).

For example, only 77 percent votes have been counted in California (called by Biden) and 90 percent counted in Ohio (called for Trump). But, that’s not a hindrance as the winner is clear there.

Also read | Explained: Battleground states and why they matter

Why is it taking so much time in states like Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada?

Counting has nearly concluded in states like Florida where the local law allows votes to be processed even before Election Day.

However, states like Pennsylvania do not allow this. These states started processing votes on only on November 3. Plus, some states have received more mail ballots that others.

So, the pace of counting has been on expected lines. Officials in Pennsylvania had earlier said that they expect all votes to be counted only by November 6. There are no clear timelines for Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, even as counting continues. It could take even longer if legal challenges lead to halting of the process.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2020 US presidential elections here

_____

Tata Group eyes majority stake in e-pharmacy 1mg: Report

Amid reports of 1mg having been in discussion to raise around $100 million, Tata Group is apparently eyeing a majority stake in the e-pharmacy company.

Salt-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group is exploring the option of buying a majority stake in e-pharmacy 1mg.

The Tata Group has begun talks for the deal with the Sequoia Capital-backed company, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"The talks have been ongoing as Tatas look to build their super-app platform. The Tata group's strategy is to pick up controlling stake but keep the management to run the operation...," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A Tata Group spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times. 1mg cofounder and CEO Prashant Tandon had not yet responded to a request for comment.

1mg has been in discussion to raise around $100 million, but the funding may not materialise, the report said.

E-pharmacies have gained popularity in India after the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown.