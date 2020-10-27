US Election 2020: What you need to know right now

-President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are down to the final full week of campaigning before the November 3 election, as surging coronavirus cases and a COVID-19 outbreak within Vice President Mike Pence’s staff keep the focus of the race on the pandemic.

-Trump’s campaign again asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block North Carolina’s plan for counting absentee ballots that arrive after Nov. 3 Election Day, the latest legal tussle in a wide-ranging fight over mail-in voting.

-The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is expected on Monday to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, as the next justice to the Supreme Court.

-Meet the ‘QAnon’ caucus: Conspiracy buffs on path to U.S. Congress

Investor view

Microsoft Corp, which has largely evaded Washington’s scrutiny of Big Tech companies and scored a lucrative $10 billion government contract under the Trump administration, has emerged as a significant backer of the Biden campaign.

By the numbers