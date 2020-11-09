US Election 2020: What next for Joe Biden, and why his transition as 46th president may be long-drawn process

Joe Biden being elected as the 46th president of the United States on November 7 is just the beginning of the long-drawn process of the presidential transition. To make matters more challenging, incumbent President Donald Trump has not conceded, alleging that the counting process was fraudulent.

World leaders have rushed to congratulate Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, who is set to become the first woman vice president of the United States. But, unlike most countries where the new government takes over immediately, the US sees a “transition process”.

Biden is scheduled to be sworn-in as the US’ Commander-in-Chief on January 20, 2021. A number of formalities would have to be taken care of before that date.

What happens next?

Under the American political system, the president is not directly elected by the people but by the Electoral College — a constitutional group of 538 members. This group is formed every four years to elect the president and the vice-president.

Each state legislature determines the manner in which they want to choose their electors. Other than Maine and Nebraska, states require electors to pledge all votes for that state's winning candidate (by popular vote).

For example, under this ‘winner takes all’ method, a candidate who secures the popular vote in California wins all of the state's 55 electoral votes. A candidate needs at least 270 such electoral votes to win the election.

Thus, members of the Electoral College will cast their ballots on December 14, 2020. Then, the US Congress will meet at 1.00 pm in Washington DC on January 6, 2021, to count the electoral votes and declare a winner.

But, all this could be delayed in the light of Trump filing lawsuits over the counting process that he has contested. Trump has tried to paint all mail ballots that were counted after the election night as “illegal”, even if they were postmarked or submitted before polling closed. The process of counting such ballots is underway and is deemed legal according to the law.

A long legal battle and recounts in multiple states could block activities related to the transition. This happened in 2000 when George W. Bush had not been declared the winner until five weeks after election night.

Yet, the courts can order the process to stop while it hears the matter. News reports suggest that some of Trump’s family members, close associates and Republican Party members are urging the 74-year-old to accept defeat.

‘Transition 46’

The transition process cannot shift gears until the General Services Administration (GSA) certifies the winner. It has not done that so far. However, the GSA can provide Biden's team with offices, computers and carry out background checks for security clearances. But they cannot enter federal agencies yet.

Biden and Harris have already launched the presidential transition process. The Biden campaign has said the task is “unlike any other in our history”. “In preparation, our transition will be led by experts, by science, and with character—ensuring that we will be ready to lead on Day One.”

According to reports, his advisers and allies are already discussing hiring in critical roles, especially those overseeing the coronavirus pandemic response.

Among those expected to play a key health care role is Dr. Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon general of Indian-origin, who has privately advised Biden for months on the pandemic.

They have also launched a website – buildbackbetter.com and social media accounts – to keep citizens informed during this period.