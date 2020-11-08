US Election 2020 | Trump was at his golf course when Biden was declared US President

Just as the presidential race for Democratic candidate Joe Biden was called on November 7 by a raft of news outlets, it turns out United States President Donald Trump was playing golf in northern Virginia.

The incumbent president was spotting golfing just a few miles from the White House.

According to a USA Today report, President Trump was seen leaving the white house around 10 am EDT with golf-appropriate shoes, a windbreaker and a white 'Make America Great Again' hat. His motorcade drove by groups of the president’s supporters. Present also were people holding pro-Biden signs, including one that read "Good Riddance".

The race was called roughly an hour after Trump arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, at 10:39 am. The Associated Press also snapped a photo of the president and his golf group.



I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, it also appears that the last tweet from the President's official Twitter account remains to be the one where he claims victory.