172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-trump-was-at-his-golf-course-when-biden-was-declared-us-president-6086131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 12:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 | Trump was at his golf course when Biden was declared US President

The race was called roughly an hour after President Donald Trump arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, at 10:39 am

Moneycontrol News
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Just as the presidential race for Democratic candidate Joe Biden was called on November 7 by a raft of news outlets, it turns out United States President Donald Trump was playing golf in northern Virginia.

The incumbent president was spotting golfing just a few miles from the White House.

According to a USA Today report, President Trump was seen leaving the white house around 10 am EDT with golf-appropriate shoes, a windbreaker and a white 'Make America Great Again' hat. His motorcade drove by groups of the president’s supporters. Present also were people holding pro-Biden signs, including one that read "Good Riddance".

Close

The race was called roughly an hour after Trump arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, at 10:39 am. The Associated Press also snapped a photo of the president and his golf group.

Meanwhile, it also appears that the last tweet from the President's official Twitter account remains to be the one where he claims victory.
First Published on Nov 8, 2020 12:41 am

tags #Donald Trump #golf #Joe Biden #US Election 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.