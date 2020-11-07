US Election 2020: The wait continues for a result

The anxiety and the tension are building. Three days after the US election, Americans are still waiting for results of the presidential vote. Many experts had predicted that an increase in mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic would mean that counting would take longer. The delay, in and of itself, is not an indication that anything is wrong with the vote, though President Donald Trump has alleged fraud, without citing evidence. But the wait is still agonizing. As they wait, some Americans have taken to the streets to protest, while many have been glued to TV screens or are frantically refreshing blue-and-red-tinted maps as they watch the vote count inch up. (Image: AP Photo)

Neither Trump nor Democratic challenger Joe Biden has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. But Biden eclipsed Trump in Wisconsin and Michigan, two crucial Midwestern battleground states, and overtook the president in the counts in Pennsylvania and Georgia, though the races there are too early to call and ballots are still being tallied. The hands of Biden supporter Angelo Austin, and Trump supporter C.L. Bryant, right, gesture as they argue while Trump supporters demonstrate against the election results outside the central counting board at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, November 5, 2020. (Image: AP Photo)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak at The Queen theater on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (Image: AP Photo)

A county election worker scans mail-in ballots at a tabulating area at the Clark County Election Department on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Image: AP Photo)

President Donald Trump walks away after speaking at the White House on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Washington. (Image: AP Photo)

Lehigh County workers count ballots as vote counting in the general election continues on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Allentown, Pa. (Image: AP Photo)

Donald Trump supporter Charles Littleton, center, argues with Biden supporter Angelo Austin, right, as Trump supporters protest election results outside the central counting board at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, November 5, 2020. (Image: AP Photo)

A supporter of President Trump waves a flag in front of the Clark County Election Department on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Image: AP Photo)

A demonstrator calling for all votes to be counted holds up a sign toward protesting supporters of President Donald Trump outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, as vote counting in the general election continues. (Image: AP Photo)

Counter-protesters, left, engage with supporters of President Donald Trump, right, outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Phoenix. (Image: AP Photo)

Donald Trump supporters wave flags in front of the Clark County Election Department on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Image: AP Photo)

Lehigh County workers count ballots as vote counting in the general election continues on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Allentown, Pa. (Image: AP Photo)

A demonstrator tosses confetti outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia, following Tuesday's election. (Image: AP Photo)

Debra Dudman waves a flag with other supporters of President Donald Trump as they protest in front of the Clark County Election Department on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, after the November 3 elections. (Image: AP Photo)