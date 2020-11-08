172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-sister-of-vice-president-elect-kamala-harris-maya-reacts-to-her-victory-6086411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 01:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 | Sister of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, Maya reacts to her victory

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Maya Harris expressed her happiness upon her sister Kamala Harris being elected as Vice President of the US.

Moneycontrol News

Maya Harris, the sister of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris reacted to her victory in the 2020 Presidential election.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Maya Harris expressed her happiness upon her sister being elected as Vice President of the US:

Kamala Harris made history on November 7 by becoming the first black woman vice president of the US, shattering barriers that have kept men - almost all of them white - entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries.

The 56-year-old California senator, also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, represents the multiculturalism that defines America, but is largely absent from Washington's power centres.

Commenting on the victory of Democratic Party elect Joe Biden in the race to become the 46th President of the US, Kamala Harris, the Vice President-elect, said the election is not about Joe Biden or herself, but in fact, it’s about the soul of America and the American people's willingness to fight for it.
First Published on Nov 8, 2020 12:56 am

tags #Current Affairs #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #US Election 2020 #world

