US Election 2020 | Sister of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, Maya reacts to her victory

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Maya Harris expressed her happiness upon her sister Kamala Harris being elected as Vice President of the US.
Maya Harris, the sister of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris reacted to her victory in the 2020 Presidential election.Taking to Twitter to share the news, Maya Harris expressed her happiness upon her sister being elected as Vice President of the US:
OMG it’s happening...our next Vice President of the United States...our first-ever MADAM Vice President...my sister, @KamalaHarris!
Kamala Harris made history on November 7 by becoming the first black woman vice president of the US, shattering barriers that have kept men - almost all of them white - entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries.
The 56-year-old California senator, also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, represents the multiculturalism that defines America, but is largely absent from Washington's power centres.