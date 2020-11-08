US Election 2020 | Sister of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, Maya reacts to her victory

Maya Harris, the sister of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris reacted to her victory in the 2020 Presidential election.



OMG it’s happening...our next Vice President of the United States...our first-ever MADAM Vice President...my sister, @KamalaHarris!



Taking to Twitter to share the news, Maya Harris expressed her happiness upon her sister being elected as Vice President of the US:

Kamala Harris made history on November 7 by becoming the first black woman vice president of the US, shattering barriers that have kept men - almost all of them white - entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries.

The 56-year-old California senator, also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, represents the multiculturalism that defines America, but is largely absent from Washington's power centres.