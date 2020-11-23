PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: AP

US Election 2020: Russian President Vladimir Putin says he won't offer congratulations until winner is formally decided

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is willing to work with whomever is officially declared the next president of the United States, but that he won't offer congratulations until the winner is formally decided.

Associated Press
File image: Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
File image: Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

President Vladimir Putin says Russia is willing to work with whomever is officially declared the next president of the United States, but that he won't offer congratulations until the winner is formally decided or a candidate concedes.

Putin’s remarks broadcast Sunday on state television reiterate earlier Kremlin comments on why Putin had not congratulated Joe Biden after major news organizations called him president-elect, as did many other world leaders.

“We are just waiting for the end of the internal political confrontation,” Putin said, referring to Republican challenges to the vote count.

”We will work with any person who will be given the trust of the American people. But who will be given this trust? It must either be indicated by political custom when one of the parties recognizes the victory of the other, or the final results of the elections are summed up in a legitimate, legal way,” he said.

First Published on Nov 23, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #Russia #United States #US Election 2020 #Vladimir Putin #World News

