US Election 2020 Results | Joe Biden wins polls, Donald Trump refuses to concede

Democrat candidate Joe Biden has won the presidential race after several media outlets called his native state of Pennsylvania in his favour, four days after more than 100 million votes were counted in the US presidential election 2020. However, Republican incumbent Donald Trump has refused to concede.

The Associated Press declared Biden as next president-elect after stating Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes went to the Democrat. With this, Trump has become the first incumbent president to lose a re-election bid since George HW Bush in 1992.

With the electoral win, Kamala Harris made history as the first Black woman to become vice president-elect. Harris will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

Following the announcement, Joe Biden took to Twitter and wrote, "America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is not conceding to President-elect Joe Biden, promising unspecified legal challenges seeking to overturn the outcome of the race for the White House.

Trump said in a statement that "our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated." The Republican candidate was at his Virginia golf course when the presidential race was called for Biden on November 6.

The Republican candidate, who has already filed a series of lawsuits in several 'swing' states, had earlier said he had "no intention of conceding the election."

The high-stakes US Presidential elections took place on November 3 amid the unprecedented pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 Americans and turned millions jobless. Over 100 million people casting votes ahead of Election Day, amidst the backdrop of COVID-19.