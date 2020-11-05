US Election 2020 Result: Villagers in Tamil Nadu's Thulasenthirapuram pray for Kamala Harris' victory

Ahead of the final result of the US election 2020, the people of Thulasenthirapuram in Tamil Nadu have prayed for the success of Kamala Harris, Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee, who has a connect to this small village.



#USElections2020: Posters wishing success for US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris put up in her native village Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu.

Harris is the running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the polls. pic.twitter.com/6Dgz59c9qx — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Posters were put up in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district in the state wishing Harris success, with locals holding special prayers seeking divine intervention.

The Democrats and Republicans face-off in a bitter fight in the race to the White House in the US. Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger for President Donald Trump, had earlier nominated Harris, born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, both immigrants, as his running mate.

Follow LIVE updates of the 2020 US presidential election result here

Harris’ maternal grandfather PV Gopalan, a former diplomat, is a native of the village and the locals are keen to see his granddaughter come out in flying colours in the polls.

Special prayers, attended by the villagers, were held at the local Dharmasastha temple for Harris.

Also read | Trump mounts legal battle in several states, Biden inches closer to victory

"She has to win and that is all we want. Her win will be a proud moment for India, Tamil Nadu and more importantly our village," a local in Thulasenthirapuram who attended the special prayers told the media.

The village had greeted with much joy, the 55-year-old California senator’s nomination as the vice-presidential candidate earlier by Biden.