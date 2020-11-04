172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-result-donald-trump-or-joe-biden-who-is-winning-the-us-presidential-election-6064001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:24 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US Election 2020 Result | Donald Trump or Joe Biden - who is winning US Presidential Election?

US Election 2020 result: The following table shows the projected winner of each state as forecast by media outlets and data provider Edison Research, as well as the Electoral College tally based on each group's projections.

Reuters
Donald Trump and Joe Biden (Image: AP)
Republican Donald Trump faced Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday in the US presidential election. There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia. It takes 270 votes to win.

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates

The following table shows the projected winner of each state as forecast by media outlets and data provider Edison Research, as well as the Electoral College tally based on each group's projections.

As of 11:25 p.m. ET (0425 GMT):

Electoral College tally

ABC CBS NBC FOX CNN EDISON AP

Trump 92 99 113 148 114 105 115

Biden 89 168 192 223 192 192 209

Alabama (9) T T T T T T T

Alaska (3)

Arizona (11) B

Arkansas (6) T T T T T T T

California (55) B B B B B B

Colorado (9) B B B B B B B

Connecticut (7) B B B B B B B

Delaware (3) B B B B B B B

District of Columbia (3) B B B B B B B

Florida (29) T

Georgia (16)

Hawaii (4)

Idaho (4) T T

Illinois (20) B B B B B B

Indiana (11) T T T T T T T

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6) T T T T T T T

Kentucky (8) T T T T T T T

Louisiana (8) T T T T T T T

Maine (popular vote) (2) B

Maine 1st district (1) B

Maine 2nd district (1)

Maryland (10) B B B B B B B

Massachusetts (11) B B B B B B B

Michigan (16)

Minnesota (10)

Mississippi (6) T T T T T

Missouri (10) T T T T T T

Montana (3)

Nebraska (popular vote) (2) T T

Nebraska 1st district (1) T T

Nebraska 2nd district (1)

Nebraska 3rd district (1) T T T

Nevada (6)

New Hampshire (4) B B B B B B

New Jersey (14) B B B B B B B

New Mexico (5) B B B B B

New York (29) B B B B B B B

North Carolina (15)

North Dakota (3) T T T T T T T

Ohio (18)

Oklahoma (7) T T T T T T T

Oregon (7) B B B B B

Pennsylvania (20)

Rhode Island (4) B B

South Carolina (9) T T T T T T

South Dakota (3) T T T T T T T

Tennessee (11) T T T T T T T

Texas (38)

Utah (6) T T T T T T T

Vermont (3) B B B B B B B

Virginia (13) B B

Washington (12) B B B B B

West Virginia (5) T T T T T T T

Wisconsin (10)

Wyoming (3) T T T T T

Edison Research provides exit polling and votes count data to the National Election Pool, a consortium consisting of ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News. The networks use the data to inform their projections. Reuters has an agreement with NEP/Edison to distribute exit polling and vote count data to clients. Reuters has not independently tabulated the results. The Associated Press has a separate polling and vote count operation and makes its own projections. Fox News relies on data from the AP to inform its projections.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:24 am

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #US Election 2020 #World News

