US Election 2020 | Republicans seeking to raise at least $60 million to fund Donald Trump legal challenges: Sources

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 08:02 AM IST | Source: Reuters

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states following Tuesday's election pitting the president against Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump's campaign and Republicans have reached out to donors as they seek to raise at least $60 million (£45 million) to fund legal challenges brought by President Donald Trump over the U.S. presidential election's results, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states following Tuesday's election pitting the president against Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden.

“They want $60 million,” said a Republican donor who received solicitations from the campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Biden inched closer to a potential victory as he took narrow leads over Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia three days after polls closed.

Since voting ended on Tuesday, the Trump campaign has sent out email and text solicitations alleging foul play and asking donors to pitch in cash.

The campaign has lost court rulings in closely contested states, including Georgia, but scored a legal win in Pennsylvania on Friday, when a court ordered election officials to set aside provisional ballots cast on Election Day by voters whose absentee or mail-in ballots were received on time.
