Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 08:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

US Election 2020: President-elect Joe Biden pledges to unite America; calls it 'a time to heal in America'

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify; who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States," Biden said in his victory speech on Saturday night.

PTI
(Image: Reuters)
US President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to unite the country as he called it 'a time to heal in America', after his historic victory in a divisive, bitter and closely-fought presidential election. Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the bitterly-fought presidential election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes.

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify; who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States," Biden said in his victory speech on Saturday night.

"This is the time to heal in America," he said.

In his first remarks as President-elect, Biden said, "I am humbled by the trust and confidence you've placed in me."

"I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class and to make America respected around the world again, and to unite us here at home," the 77-year-old Democrat leader told the gathering amid applause and cheers from the audience.
First Published on Nov 8, 2020 07:58 am

tags #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #US Election 2020 #World News

