US Election 2020: New poll says Joe Biden leading against Donald Trump ahead of elections

Former Vice President Joe Biden has gained a lead of nine-point margin nationally against President Donald Trump, according to a CNN national survey released on August 17.

The CNN Poll of Polls, conducted by SSRS, revealed that Biden is supported by 51 percent of registered voters nationwide, while Trump garnered support from 42 percent voters.

Biden is set to accept the Democratic nomination later this week.

Earlier, the CNN poll released on August 16 found Biden leading Trump 50 percent-46 percent among registered voters, within the survey's margin of error.

The survey included the six most recent national telephone polls measuring the views of registered voters for the upcoming US election.

Out of six, only two polls were conducted entirely after Biden announced California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Biden scripted history on August 12 by selecting Harris, an Indian-American and an African-American, as his running mate in the election on November 3.

Biden’s move has earned him generally positive reviews, according to CNN, as 52 percent of respondents called it an excellent or pretty good pick, including 82 percent of Democrats.

As many as 54 percent of Americans approved Biden's choice of Harris, with 86 percent of Democrats approving of the pick in the Washington Post/ABC News poll.

While, voters voice their approval of Harris, they are also signalling their disapproval with Trump in recent polls. In the CNN poll, 42 percent of US citizens approve and 54 percent disapprove of the President.

Other surveys also showed the similar outcome. In the Washington Post/ABC News poll, his rating stands at 43 percent approve to 55 percent disapprove. The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll finds 44 percent of registered voters approving of the President, with 53 percent disapproving, while the Fox News poll shows Trump's rating among registered voters at 44 percent approve to 54 percent disapprove.