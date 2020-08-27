172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-mike-pence-formally-accepts-republican-vice-presidential-nomination-5761691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 09:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

US Election 2020: Mike Pence formally accepts Republican vice-presidential nomination

US President Donald Trump and his running mate Vice President Mike Pence are being challenged by Democratic Party's Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris in the November presidential election.

PTI

Mike Pence has formally accepted the Republican vice-presidential nomination for the November 3 election. Pence, 61, accepted the nomination on the third night of the National Republican Convention on Wednesday as a crowd in Baltimore, Maryland, cheered, "Four more years."

"Four years ago, I answered the call to join this ticket because I knew that Donald Trump had the leadership and the vision to make America great again," Pence, the current Vice President, said.

"And for the last four years, I've watched this President endure unrelenting attacks but get up every day and fight to keep the promises that he made to the American people," Pence said.

Also read: Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to take drug test before presidential debate

"So with gratitude for the confidence president Donald Trump has placed in me, the support of our Republican Party and the grace of god, I humbly accept your nomination to run and serve as vice president of the United States," he said.

Pence and Trump will challenge Democratic Party's presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris in the November election.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 08:38 am

tags #Mike Pence #Politics #United States #US Election 2020 #World News

