172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-kamala-harris-wants-to-be-president-says-donald-trump-6058971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

US Election 2020: Kamala Harris wants to be president, says Donald Trump

This wonderful woman, she wants to be your first female president. I don't think so. I don't think so. You know, that's a good reason not to vote for sleepy Joe too, right? You don't want to do that, Trump, a Republican, said at a political rally in Kenosha in Wisconsin, a key battleground state on the eve of Tuesday's presidential election.

PTI
Image: AP Photo/Matt York
Image: AP Photo/Matt York

Claiming that Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris wants to be the first woman president of the United States, President Donald Trump told his supporters that this is one good reason not to vote for his challenger Joe Biden.

This wonderful woman, she wants to be your first female president. I don't think so. I don't think so. You know, that's a good reason not to vote for sleepy Joe too, right? You don't want to do that, Trump, a Republican, said at a political rally in Kenosha in Wisconsin, a key battleground state on the eve of Tuesday's presidential election.

Biden and Kamala! Does anybody know who Kamala is? Trump said.

Close

Trump said this in almost all of his election rallies on the last day of his campaigning for the Tuesday presidential elections.

related news

Trump has been claiming that if 77-year-old Biden wins Tuesday's elections, his running mate Harris will takeover as president in a month's time.

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris, 56, is the first Indian-origin and first Black woman to be picked by a major American political party for the top post.

Harris was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support. She returned to the political limelight after Biden picked her as his running mate.

At another rally in Florida, Trump accused the California Senator of being part of the radical left group.

A day earlier in Iowa, Trump said that Harris wants her name to be pronounced correctly. How about Harris? How about Harris? he asked amidst boos from the audience.

Kamala, Kamala. You have to pronounce her name right. It's Kamala, like a comma, Kamala. And yet she pronounces her name differently than that, doesn't she, huh? said the president.

Harris has been criticising President Trump and other Republican leaders who purposely mispronounce her name.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 12:42 pm

tags #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #Mike Pence #US Election 2020 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.