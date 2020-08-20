172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-kamala-harris-accepts-democratic-partys-vice-presidential-nomination-5731821.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020: Kamala Harris accepts Democratic Party’s vice-presidential nomination

While accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for vice president, Kamala Harris issued an urgent plea for voters of all colours to rally behind Joe Biden and find a way to vote despite concerns about the pandemic and postal slowdowns.

Moneycontrol News

California Senator Kamala Harris on August 19 formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for vice president.

She is the first woman of South Asian descent to be on a major party’s presidential ticket.

Harris addressed the Democratic National Convention’s third night after former President Barack Obama warned that American democracy itself was at risk if President Donald Trump wins re-election this fall.

In a largely empty arena near Joe Biden's Delaware home, Harris issued an urgent plea for voters of all colours to rally behind Joe Biden and find a way to vote despite concerns about the pandemic and postal slowdowns.

She says, “Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods.” She says she shares Biden's vision of America, “where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love.”

After the speech, Harris waved and clapped as she was applauded by a screen of viewers. A smiling Biden walked out afterward, standing a safe distance away from her amid the pandemic, and the two were joined by their spouses.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 08:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #Kamala Harris #United States #US Election 2020 #World News

