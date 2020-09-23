US Election 2020: Joe Biden vows to appoint Indian Americans in key offices, focus on India-US ties

In a bid to woo the Indian-American voters in the United States, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised to put in place "policies that address the priorities of the community" in his agenda for the Indian-American community in the US. Around 1.8 million Indian Americans are eligible to vote in the US presidential election 2020.

Biden will ensure that South Asian Americans are represented in his administration, the statement said, noting that his vice-presidential nominee, Senator Kamala Harris' mother emigrated from India to study and build a life in the United States.

"Our government will reflect the diversity of the United States and Indian American voices will be included in shaping the policies that impact their communities," it said.

Biden named Indian-American Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick in August. Harris is the first woman of South Asian heritage to be elected to the US Senate.

The statement released by Biden's office states that Indian Americans have been subjected to bullying and xenophobic attacks and Biden will bring law to prohibit convicts of a hate crime from purchasing or possessing a firearm.

"Biden will order the Justice Department to focus additional resources to combat hate crimes — including religion-based hate crimes — and to confront white nationalist terrorism," it said.

Under a subhead, Restore the American Dream for all Americans, Biden said that he is committed to increasing public-private investment through a small business opportunity plan that will support Indian Americans who run small businesses.

Biden also promised to work with Congress to pass legislative immigration reform and providing a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants, including more than 5,00,000 from India.

The former vice-president said he will work to ensure that immigrants who are limited English proficient have access to health care and other government services.

According to US Census data, the number of Indian Americans is estimated to be around 4.1 million, rising to 4.5 million if mixed heritage is also included. This is a two-fold rise since 2000.

The statement said that if elected, Biden will nominate and appoint federal officials and judges from the Indian American community. "Biden will bring key stakeholders to the table to ensure that the communities of those impacted by policies are an essential part of the decision-making process," it said.

The 2020 presidential nominee also plans to systematically deepen strategic engagement and collaboration with India on global challenges.

Speaking about his term under former US president Barak Obama, Biden said, "The Obama-Biden Administration continued to deepen collaboration between India and the United States on strategic, defence, economic, regional, and global challenges. Biden was a major champion of growing and expanding the US-India partnership."

Biden administration will work with India to support a rules-based and stable Indo-Pacific region in which no country, including China, is able to threaten its neighbours with impunity, it said.

Biden will deliver on his long-standing belief that India and the United States are natural partners, and his administration will place a high priority on continuing to strengthen the US-India relationship, the statement read.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden campaigns have both made efforts to reach out to the community. Trump had joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a 50,000- strong rally in Houston in September last year, and addressed a 100,000-strong crowd in Ahmedabad in February.