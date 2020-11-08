US Election 2020 | Joe Biden to form COVID-19 task force; Indian-American Vivek Murthy may be part of the group

Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States, and his first task will be making efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his victory speech, Biden said he would name a group of scientists and experts on November 9. His approach will be seen a a contrast to current US President Donald Trump, who has been criticised for his poor management of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The US is the country most-affected by the pandemic, with nearly 10 million COVID-19 cases and around 240,000 deaths. COVID-19 cases in the country have seen a spike, with over 120,000 cases reported on November 6.

"On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as Transition Advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20th, 2021," Biden said on November 7 in Wilmington, Delaware.

According to a Bloomberg report, the 12-member task force will be co-chaired by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner David Kessler and Marcella Nunez-Smith, a professor of public health at Yale University.

Ezekiel Emanuel, who was health adviser when Barack Obama was US President, will also be a part of the task force, the report said.