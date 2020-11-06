172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-joe-biden-takes-lead-in-pennsylvania-us-media-6079781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 | Joe Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania: US Media

Joe Biden currently has at least 253 electoral votes. The magic number is 270. If he wins Pennsylvania -- a state won by Trump in 2016 -- and its 20 electoral votes, he would pass that threshold.

AFP

Democrat Joe Biden has taken the lead in key battleground state Pennsylvania, where a victory for the former vice president would push him past the threshold of electoral votes needed to win the White House, US media said Thursday.

More ballots are yet to be counted, but shortly before 1400 GMT, CNN and The New York Times reported that Biden had moved ahead of incumbent President Donald Trump by more than 5,500 votes.

Follow LIVE updates of the 2020 US presidential election result here

Biden currently has at least 253 electoral votes. The magic number is 270. If he wins Pennsylvania -- a state won by Trump in 2016 -- and its 20 electoral votes, he would pass that threshold.

Biden is also currently in the lead in key states Georgia and Nevada.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2020 US presidential elections here
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #Mike Pence #Pennsylvania #United States #US Election 2020 #US presidential election #World News

