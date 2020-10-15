172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-joe-biden-raised-record-383-million-in-september-5965181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 08:05 AM IST | Source: AP

US Election 2020: Joe Biden raised record $383 million in September

The haul leaves Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with $432 million in the bank just weeks before the November 3 election.

Associated Press
Image: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Image: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised $383 million for his election effort in September, a record-breaking sum that eclipses the unprecedented fundraising from the previous month.

The haul, announced Wednesday night, leaves him with $432 million in the bank just weeks before the November 3 election. He raised the money in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee.

The gobs of cash Biden has raised since securing the nomination amount to a complete reversal in fortune for the former vice president. During the Democratic primary, he struggled to raise cash and was almost broke by the time he won the South Carolina primary, which catapulted him to a commanding Super Tuesday performance.

Close

In the months since, a flood of donations and low spending has enabled him to eclipse President Donald Trump’s once-formidable cash reserves. Biden's campaign and the DNC raised $364 million in August.

In the tweet announcing his September haul, Biden thanked his supporters and said he was “humbled.” He added: “There’s still more work to be done, but I wanted to share the good news.”

The Trump campaign hasn’t yet released their September fundraising numbers.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2020 US presidential elections here
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 08:05 am

tags #Joe Biden #Politics #United States #US Election 2020 #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.