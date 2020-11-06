US Election 2020 | Joe Biden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia, votes still to count: US media

The former vice president ate away at President Donald Trump's initial lead in the southern state and is now ahead by 917 votes, CNN and Fox News reported.
Democrat Joe Biden pulled ahead Friday in the crucial battleground state of Georgia, US media said, with votes still left to count.
Trump won Georgia by five percentage points in 2016.