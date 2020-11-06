172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-joe-biden-pulls-ahead-of-trump-in-georgia-votes-still-to-count-us-media-6078181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 | Joe Biden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia, votes still to count: US media

The former vice president ate away at President Donald Trump's initial lead in the southern state and is now ahead by 917 votes, CNN and Fox News reported.

AFP

Democrat Joe Biden pulled ahead Friday in the crucial battleground state of Georgia, US media said, with votes still left to count.

Follow LIVE updates of the 2020 US presidential election result here

The former vice president ate away at President Donald Trump's initial lead in the southern state and is now ahead by 917 votes, CNN and Fox News reported.

Close

Trump won Georgia by five percentage points in 2016.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2020 US presidential elections here
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #Mike Pence #United States #US Election 2020 #US presidential election #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.