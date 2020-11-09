US Election 2020: Joe Biden gets no congratulatory message from Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory. This comes even as Russian President Vladimir Putin has not sent his congratulatory remarks to Biden.

Biden was elected as the 46th president of the United States on November 7, after news organisations in the country called the presidential race in his favour after days of counting -- in what seemed like a close contest.

World leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris (who will become the first woman vice president of the US) as soon as the race was called. President Donald Trump has contested the election result and has not conceded yet.



"Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on the victory and to the Americans on defining the new leadership in a free and fair election. This is a privilege which is not available to all countries. Looking forward to the new level of cooperation between Russia and the US," Navalny tweeted on November 8.

Navalny, Putin’s most visible opponent, was flown to Germany two days after falling ill on August 20 on a domestic flight in Russia. Navalny’s aides had accused the Russian government of trying to poison him. Germany, where Navalny was treated, said tests had proved a nerve agent had been used in the alleged attack.

In September, Biden issued a statement blaming the Russian government for Navalny’s alleged poisoning.

“Once again, the Kremlin has used a favourite weapon – an agent from the Novichok class of chemicals – in an effort to silence a political opponent,” Biden said. “It is the mark of a Russian regime that is so paranoid that it is unwilling to tolerate any criticism or dissent.”

Throughout the presidential campaign, Putin sent mixed messages in what seemed like him hedging his bets. Putin had also lamented Trump's failure to improve relations between Moscow and Washington, but blamed this on a “bipartisan consensus on the need to contain Russia, to curb our country’s development.”

Putin’s comments, to Russian state television in early October, had seemed intended to serve multiple purposes: playing to Trump’s side by casting the Democrats in a pro-Moscow light, while at the same time hedging his bets by flirting with Biden’s camp in case he wins.

Some other world leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping have also not formally congratulated Biden. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he would not congratulate the president-elect until all legal challenges are resolved.