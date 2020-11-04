172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-joe-biden-campaign-says-its-lawyers-standing-by-if-donald-trump-goes-to-court-over-vote-6065651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US Election 2020: Joe Biden campaign says its lawyers standing by if Donald Trump goes to court over vote

"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort," Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

Reuters

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign said on Wednesday it has legal teams standing by if U.S. President Donald Trump follows through with his threat to go to court to try to stop the counting of votes.

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates

"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort," Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #US Election 2020 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.