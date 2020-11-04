172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-joe-biden-at-224-electoral-votes-donald-trump-at-213-us-media-6065251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 | Joe Biden at 224 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 213: US media

The results are flowing in, with US media projecting wins for the Republican incumbent so far in 23 states including big prizes Florida and Texas, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio – all states he won in 2016.

AFP

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls closed across the United States Tuesday – and a long night of waiting for results in key battlegrounds on the cards.

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates

Biden has captured 18 states including his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, as well as the US capital. As with Trump, so far, all states claimed by Biden were won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

So far, that gives Biden 224 electoral votes and Trump 213, after Nebraska split its electoral votes between the two – four for Trump and one for Biden, CNN and Fox News projected.

A number of key battleground states are still up in the air, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The magic number of electoral votes is 270.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.

Alabama (9)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (29)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (3)

Nebraska (4)*

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (18)

Oklahoma (7)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (38)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (5)

Wyoming (3)

California (55)

Colorado (9)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Hawaii (4)

Illinois (20)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

Minnesota (10)

Nebrasks (1)*

New Hampshire (4)

New Jersey (14)

New Mexico (5)

New York (29)

Oregon (7)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Washington (12)

Alaska

Arizona

Georgia

Maine

Michigan

Nevada

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #Joe Biden #US Election 2020 #World News

