Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 08:53 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US Election 2020 | Joe Biden ahead of Donald Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina: Reuters-Ipsos poll

Joe Biden maintains a significant lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan, but they are neck and neck in North Carolina. These states, among others, will play a critical roles in deciding whether the Republican candidate wins a second term or if his Democratic rival ousts him.

Reuters
Image: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Image: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintained a significant lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan, but the two candidates were neck and neck in North Carolina, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on October 13.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states -- Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona -- that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal November 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic:

MICHIGAN (Oct. 7 - Oct. 13):

> Voting for Biden: 51%

> Voting for Trump: 43%

> Result unchanged from prior week.

> 22% said they already had voted.

> 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

> 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.

Also read: Trump, Biden zero in on swing states that hold key to victory

NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 13):

> Voting for Biden: 48%

> Voting for Trump: 47%

> The race was tied the prior week at 47%-47%.

> 12% said they already had voted.

> 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

> 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.

WISCONSIN (Oct. 6 - Oct. 11):

> Voting for Biden: 51%

> Voting for Trump: 44%

> Biden up a point from 50%-44% lead in prior week

> 20% said they already had voted.

> 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.

> 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.

PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 6 - Oct. 11):

> Voting for Biden: 51%

> Voting for Trump: 44%

> Biden lead up from 50%-45% lead in prior week

> 6% said they already had voted.

> 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.

> 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

Also read: Biden makes big push in Ohio, once seen as long shot for him

FLORIDA (Sept. 29 - Oct. 6):

> Voting for Biden: 49%

> Voting for Trump: 45%

> Prior poll showed 47%-47% tie.

> 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

> 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

> 7% said they already had voted.

ARIZONA (Sept. 29 - Oct. 7):

> Voting for Biden: 48%

> Voting for Trump: 46%

> Prior poll showed Biden with 47%-46% lead.

> 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43% said Trump would be better.

> 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.

> 3% said they already had voted.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2020 US presidential elections here

Notes: The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

> In Michigan, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, it gathered responses from 985 adults, including 620 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

> In North Carolina, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 660 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

> In Wisconsin, from to Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, it gathered responses from 1,002 adults, including 577 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

> In Pennsylvania, from to Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, it gathered responses from 1,002 adults, including 622 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

> In Florida, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, it gathered responses from 1,100 adults, including 678 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

> In Arizona, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7, it gathered responses from 1,099 adults, including 663 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 08:53 am

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #Politics #US Election 2020 #World News

