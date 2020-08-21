172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-joe-biden-accepts-democratic-partys-presidential-nomination-5736101.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020: Joe Biden accepts Democratic Party’s presidential nomination

Former US vice president Joe Biden accepted the party's presidential nomination on the final day of the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Moneycontrol News
Democratic Party's presidential nominee former US vice president Joe Biden (Image: AP)
Democratic Party's presidential nominee former US vice president Joe Biden (Image: AP)

Former United States vice president Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination for the upcoming election.

Biden, 77, accepted the nomination on the final day of the Democratic National Convention held virtually due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. California Senator Kamala Harris, who accepted the party's vice-presidential nomination on August 20, will be Biden's running mate.

Biden served as a senator from Delaware for three decades before being tapped as president Barack Obama’s vice president. He first ran for president in 1988 and unsuccessfully attempted it again in 2008.

Incumbent President Donald Trump is the presumptive nominee of the rival Republican Party. Trump will be formally renominated as his party’s candidate during the virtual Republican National Convention next week.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 08:21 am

tags #Current Affairs #Joe Biden #United States #US Election 2020 #World News

