Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 07:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

US Election 2020: It is time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home, says Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday urged his countrymen to get out and vote as it is time for President Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home.

Reuters

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday urged his countrymen to get out and vote as it is time for President Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home.

When America votes, America will be heard. And when America is heard, I believe the message is going to be loud and clear. It's time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home. We are done with the chaos, Biden said in his election speech in Ohio, a battleground State.

In his first of the two election speeches on the eve of the November 3 elections, Biden asserted that he has a plan to successfully fight against COVD-19 if voted to power.

We are done with the chaos. The tweets. The anger. The hate. The failure. The irresponsibility. We've got a lot of work to do, he said in Ohio.

Biden is scheduled to address another drive-in rally in Pennsylvania, another battleground State.

And if I'm elected your president, we're going to act. We're going to act to get COVID under control. On Day One of my presidency, we will put into action the plan I have been talking about for months: Masking. Social distancing. Testing. Tracing. A plan for the full and fair and free distribution of therapeutics, and the vaccine when we get one, he said.

Alleging that Trump has waved the white flag of surrender to the virus, he said that he will never do that.

We are going to beat this virus. We are going to get it under control. And the first step to beating this virus is to beat Donald Trump, he said.

Donald Trump keeps telling us what a great JOBS president he is. Well, I was just with Barack in Detroit and Flint. It was great to be with a president with character. A president respected around the world. A president our kids could and did look up to, he said.

Donald Trump thinks health care is a privilege. I think health care is a right! I will not only restore ObamaCare, we'll build on it to keep your private insurance or choose a Medicare-like public option. We'll increase subsidies to lower your premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket spending, and reduce prescription drug costs by 60 percent, he said.

We'll make sure we keep the protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Meanwhile, the Social Security Actuary says a plan like Donald Trump's will bankrupt Social Security by 2023, Biden said.

President likes to portray himself as a tough guy. A macho man. But when's the last time you saw the President of the United States literally being laughed at by world leaders when he spoke at the United Nations? And can you believe we have a President who acts like (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's puppy? he asked.

Putin put bounties on the heads of American soldiers serving in Afghanistan, and Trump was too scared to challenge him. Donald Trump is not strong. He's weak. This is a President who not only doesn't understand sacrifice, he doesn't understand the courage the physical courage it takes to serve in uniform, Biden said.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 07:31 am

