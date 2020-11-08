US Election 2020 | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 presidential elections.



Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel.

— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) November 8, 2020

He, however, also extended his gratitude towards incumbent President Donald Trump for the friendship he had shown Israel. In the same series of tweets, he thanked him for recognizing Jerusalem and the Golan, for standing up to Iran, for the historic peace accords, and for bringing the American-Israeli alliance to unprecedented heights.

Earlier, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also congratulated the President-elect and the Vice President-elect on their victory.

“I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his victory as President of the United States of America for the coming period,” he said in a statement. It added: “I look forward to working with the President-elect and his administration.”