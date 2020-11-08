172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-israeli-prime-minister-benjamin-netanyahu-congratulates-joe-biden-kamala-harris-6088701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Benjamin Netanyahu, however, also extended his gratitude towards incumbent President Donald Trump for the friendship he had shown Israel

Moneycontrol News
Image: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 presidential elections.

"Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel,” he said in a tweet, congratulating the democratic candidates on their victory.

He, however, also extended his gratitude towards incumbent President Donald Trump for the friendship he had shown Israel. In the same series of tweets, he thanked him for recognizing Jerusalem and the Golan, for standing up to Iran, for the historic peace accords, and for bringing the American-Israeli alliance to unprecedented heights.

Earlier, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also congratulated the President-elect and the Vice President-elect on their victory.

“I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his victory as President of the United States of America for the coming period,” he said in a statement. It added: “I look forward to working with the President-elect and his administration.”

According to Reuters, Biden has said he would restore funding to the West Bank and Gaza that Trump had cut, including assistance delivered through the US Agency for International Development and UN agencies.
First Published on Nov 8, 2020 06:19 pm

tags #Benjamin Netanyahu #Israel #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #Mahmoud Abbas #Palestine #US Election 2020

