172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-idli-with-really-good-sambar-any-kind-of-tikka-favourite-indian-dishes-says-kamala-harris-6049541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

US Election 2020 | Idli with 'really good Sambar' and 'any kind of tikka' favourite Indian dishes: Kamala Harris

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Kamala Harris is the first Indian-origin and first Black woman to be picked by a major US political party for the vice presidential post.

PTI

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has listed Idli with a really good Sambar and any kind of Tikka as her favourite Indian dishes.

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris, 55, is the first Indian-origin and first Black woman to be picked by a major American political party for the vice presidential post.

Harris, responding to a question on what her favourite Indian dishes are, said: So South Indian, it would be Idli with a really good Sambar, and then North Indian - probably any kind of Tikka.

Close

In a video posted on Twitter on November 1, the California Senator answered some questions asked by Instagram users.

related news

On what she is doing to take care of her mental health on the campaign trail, she said that she works out every morning, speaks with her kids and loves to cook.

Asked what her plan is to ensure a sustainable and eco-friendly future for the coming generations, Harris said former vice president and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and she are prepared to make both commitments with timelines to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

And getting there along the way by creating the jobs that are going to be necessary to get to a clean energy economy, she said.

When asked what advice she has for women, Harris said: You never have to ask anyone permission to lead. I have in my career been told many times, It's not your time', It's not your turn'. Let me just tell you, I eat no' for breakfast. So, I would recommend the same. It's a hearty breakfast.

In response to a question on whether a vote will make a difference, she said there are so many places where one or two votes make a difference in an entire election and your voice must be present in that decision because everything about that decision is going to impact your life.

Harris was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support. She returned to the political limelight after Biden picked her as his running mate.

Biden, 77, and Harris are challenging Republican incumbents, President Donald Trump, 74, and Vice President Mike Pence in the November 3 US presidential election.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2020 US presidential elections here
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 10:06 am

tags #Kamala Harris #Politics #The India Factor #United States #US Election 2020 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.