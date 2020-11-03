US Election 2020 | Here's how Donald Trump and Joe Biden plan to spend election night

Donald Trump is planning to host a big bash at the White House on election night. Trump, 74, is seeking another four years in office after a first term marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, an economy battered by pandemic shutdowns, an impeachment drama, inquiries into Russian election interference, US racial tensions and contentious immigration policies.

Trump will host an election night party for around 400 guests, all of whom will be tested for COVID-19.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany had on October 2 said that a gathering will be held on election night. "We will be together. We will be there at the White House in DC,” the White House press secretary said as per The Hill's report.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will spend election night in his hometown of Wilmington. He will address the country from Wilmington, his campaign said.

The former vice president will be joined by his wife Jill Biden and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Biden, 77, is looking to win the presidency after a political career spanning five decades, including eight years as vice-president under Trump’s Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.

He mounted unsuccessful bids for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and 2008. Biden spent his last full day of campaigning in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

It is unclear how many results will be known on election night. More than 93 million Americans have voted early, and in several states, including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, it could take several days to count all the mail ballots, leading to days of uncertainty if the outcome hinges on those states.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll in Florida, a perennial swing state, showed Biden with a 50-46 percent lead, a week after the two were in a statistical tie.

Results in Florida, where mail-in ballots can be counted before election day, are expected to begin to come in relatively quickly. But Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin will not begin counting the flood of mail ballots until election day, raising the possibility of a prolonged vote count that could stretch for several days.