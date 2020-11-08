US Election 2020 | Former President of the US Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden-Kamala Harris

Former Democratic President of the US Barack Obama congratulated President-Elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on securing victory during the 2020 Presidential election.

"I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. I also couldn't be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala's groundbreaking election as our next Vice President," he said in a statement released on Twitter.

Commenting on the journey thus far, Obama noted that this election saw Americans turning out in numbers never seen during circumstances never experienced. He said, that once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice-President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.

Read the full statement here:

I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. I also couldn't be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala's groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.

In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned andout in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice-President Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.

We're fortunate that Joe's got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he'll see a series of extraordinary challenges no President ever has - a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.

I know he'll do the job with the best interests of Americans at heart, whether or not he had their vote. S0 I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support.

The election results at every level show the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will not be just up to to Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part - to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remember we are one nation, under God.

Finally I want to thank everyone who worked, organized, and volunteered for the Biden campaign, every American who got involved in their own way and everybody who voted for the first time.

Your efforts made a difference. Enjoy this moment. Then stay engaged. I know it can be exhausting. But for this democracy to endure, it requires our active citizenship and sustained focus on the issues - not just in election season, but all days in between.

Our democracy needs us all more than ever. And Michelle and I look forward to supporting our next President and First Lady however we can.