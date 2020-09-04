US Election 2020: Facebook, Twitter limit Donald Trump's 'vote twice' message

Facebook and Twitter moved to limit US President Donald Trump's message urging people to vote twice in the election, once by mail and once in person, saying the message violates their election integrity rules.

Voting more than once in an election is illegal.

After Trump‘s remark, Facebook said it would remove his videos of making such remarks, reported Politico. A spokesperson of the social media giant told the publication that the video “violates our policies prohibiting voter fraud” and that the content will be taken down “unless it is shared to correct the record.”

Recently, Trump suggested that voters in the state of North Carolina should vote twice in the November election, once by vote and once by mail, to make sure their vote was counted.

"So, let them send it in and let them go vote," Trump said in an interview with WECT-TV in Wilmington, North Carolina, when asked about the security of mail-in votes. "And if the system is as good as they say it is then obviously they won't be able to vote" in person.

Later, in a series of tweets, Trump again urged his supporters to vote early by mail and then follow up by attempting to vote in person, however. "On Election Day, or Early Voting go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted)," Trump wrote. "If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly. If it has not been Counted, VOTE."

Twitter has given warning labels on two Trump’s tweets that urged supporters to attempt to vote twice in the November election, said the report.

According to the report, Twitter's public safety team has said it would add public notice labels to the Trump tweets "for encouraging people to potentially vote twice," in violation of its rules.

The state's Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter that Trump, a Republican, had "outrageously encouraged" North Carolinians "to break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election."

Stein wrote: "Make sure you vote, but do NOT vote twice! I will do everything in my power to make sure the will of the people is upheld in November."

Trump's campaign and the White House later denied that he meant to tell people to vote twice.