US Election 2020: Even as counting continues, 'You're fired, Trump' say Twitter users

As counting of votes in the US Presidential Election, many Twitter users tweeted "You're fired", referring to the incumbent Donald Trump.

Democrat candidate Joe Biden has so far secured 253 electoral votes, placing him ahead of Trump who has 213 electoral votes, according to CNN.

Walter Shaub, former director of the US Office of Government Ethics, suggested that people should tweet "you're fired" after the final result is called.

Follow our blog for LIVE updates on the US election



The second they call it, every last one of us should tweet: “You’re fired, @realDonaldTrump”

— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 5, 2020

The tweets appear to be an expression of anger against Trump's presidency, which has come under severe criticism. There is a perception that the US has become polarised in terms of political views.

Many other Twitter users, such as sports commentator Keith Olbermann, either tweeted the phrase, or spoke of a plan to flood Twitter with the statement later.

One tweet also mentioned Mike Pence, the Republican Vice Presidential nominee, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and others who have worked with the US President.



Bro, you’re fired.

— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 4, 2020

Counting of votes is yet to complete in most states, with results in Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Pennsylvania yet to be called.



Everyone get ready to send

YOU’RE FIRED!

To @realdonaldtrump

as soon as Biden surpasses 270 in the Electoral College — william leslie (@swamiwilly) November 5, 2020

