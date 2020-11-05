US Election 2020: Even as counting continues, 'You're fired, Trump' say Twitter users

Democrat candidate Joe Biden has so far secured 253 electoral votes, placing him ahead of Trump who has 213 electoral votes, according to CNN.
As counting of votes in the US Presidential Election, many Twitter users tweeted "You're fired", referring to the incumbent Donald Trump.
Walter Shaub, former director of the US Office of Government Ethics, suggested that people should tweet "you're fired" after the final result is called.
The second they call it, every last one of us should tweet: “You’re fired, @realDonaldTrump”
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) November 5, 2020
Many other Twitter users, such as sports commentator Keith Olbermann, either tweeted the phrase, or spoke of a plan to flood Twitter with the statement later.
One tweet also mentioned Mike Pence, the Republican Vice Presidential nominee, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and others who have worked with the US President.Counting of votes is yet to complete in most states, with results in Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Pennsylvania yet to be called.
Bro, you’re fired.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 4, 2020
Everyone get ready to send
YOU’RE FIRED!
To @realdonaldtrump
as soon as Biden surpasses 270 in the Electoral College— william leslie (@swamiwilly) November 5, 2020
So @realDonaldTrump:
You’re fired. https://t.co/BRkqYy2G2d
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 5, 2020
.@realDonaldTrump, you’re fired.
Mike Pence, you’re fired.
Bill Barr, you’re fired.
Kayleigh McEnany, you’re fired.
Jared Kushner, you’re fired.
Louis DeJoy, you’re fired.
Melania Trump, you’re fired.
Betsy DeVos, you’re fired.
Mike Pompeo, you’re fired.
And many more!— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 4, 2020