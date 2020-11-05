172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-even-as-counting-continues-youre-fired-trump-say-twitter-users-6068661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020: Even as counting continues, 'You're fired, Trump' say Twitter users

Democrat candidate Joe Biden has so far secured 253 electoral votes, placing him ahead of Trump who has 213 electoral votes, according to CNN.

Moneycontrol News
Donald Trump. (AP Photo)
As counting of votes in the US Presidential Election, many Twitter users tweeted "You're fired", referring to the incumbent Donald Trump.

Walter Shaub, former director of the US Office of Government Ethics, suggested that people should tweet "you're fired" after the final result is called.

Follow our blog for LIVE updates on the US election

The tweets appear to be an expression of anger against Trump's presidency, which has come under severe criticism. There is a perception that the US has become polarised in terms of political views.

Many other Twitter users, such as sports commentator Keith Olbermann, either tweeted the phrase, or spoke of a plan to flood Twitter with the statement later.

One tweet also mentioned Mike Pence, the Republican Vice Presidential nominee, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and others who have worked with the US President.

Counting of votes is yet to complete in most states, with results in Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Pennsylvania yet to be called.



First Published on Nov 5, 2020 12:02 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #US Election 2020 #world

