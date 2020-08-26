172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-donald-will-not-stop-until-a-covid-19-vaccine-is-developed-says-melania-trump-at-rnc-5756641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 | 'Donald will not stop until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed', says Melania Trump at RNC

During Republican National Convention, Melania Trump said that she was "honoured" to have served as the first lady of the United States for the past three-and-a-half years.

Moneycontrol News

First lady Melania Trump expressed sympathy for victims of COVID-19. The invisible enemy has challenged America but brought its citizens together, she said during her Republican National Convention address in support of President Donald Trump's candidacy for 2020 US elections.

Making a case for her husband, she said that Donald would not stop working until an effective treatment or vaccine against COVID-19 was developed. Over 1,78,000 have died from the virus in the United States.

Melania Trump further said that she was "honoured" to have served as the first lady of the United States for the past three-and-a-half years. "It is my greatest honour to serve you," she said, adding, "We will be honoured to serve this country for four more years."

Speaking about the unrest in the country after the death of George Floyd, Melania Trump said, "Like all of you, I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country. We are not proud of parts of our history."

The first lady was addressing the convention from the Rose Garden. The seats in the audience were about 2 feet apart and most of those in the family and friends section were not wearing masks, as per an AP report.

Donald Trump has successfully delivered on the economy in the first term of his administration before it was hit by the coronavirus pandemic, top Republicans said during the RNC. They urged Americans to give him another chance at the White House to deliver results post-COVID-19.

Vice-President Mike Pence said that America is the land of opportunities. He cited some individual successful case studies to prove that Trump created millions of jobs during his first term in office and made the American economy thrive again, as per a PTI report.

Trump's chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that it's been a tough few months for all Americans. "We were enjoying the greatest economy our country had ever seen. Your wages were up. Your taxes were down. Your retirement plans were through the roof. That's what our president had delivered. Prosperity," he reportedly said.

(With inputs from agencies)
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Donald Trump #Melania Trump #Republican national convention #US Election 2020

