Last Updated : Oct 25, 2020 07:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

US Election 2020: Donald Trump understands the power of Indian American, says campaign official

You, the powerful Indian Americans are a force to reckon with today. You have not realized your own power, but President Trump understands your power, Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee said at an event organised by the Indian Voices for Trump.

PTI
US President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters )
US President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters )

Indian Americans have become a force to reckon with in the US and President Donald Trump understands their power, said the president's re-election campaign official.

You, the powerful Indian Americans are a force to reckon with today. You have not realized your own power, but President Trump understands your power, Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee said at an event organised by the Indian Voices for Trump.

Indian Americans, particularly in the battleground states, can play an important role in getting Trump re-elected, he said, adding his recent survey in these battleground states reveal that the community members are moving towards the president in a big way.

For the first time in the history of presidential elections, more than 50 percent of Indian American Democrats are moving towards the Republican party because of Trump, he said, adding the vote of the community will contribute to the victory of the president.

Explaining the reasons, Mason, based on a survey, said Trump has respected the community and Indian leadership in a way no other president has done in the past. Trump has elevated India's stature on the world stage -- the India-US relationship has been rock solid. Kudos to the brilliance of both President Trump and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi for cementing the bond between India and US, he said in his remarks at the event.

In 2019, Mason explained, when the world was against Modi on the Kashmir issue and world leaders were criticising him on this issue, the only man who had the guts to stand by him was Trump.

The president went to the Howdy Modi event in Houston (last year) and never once injected himself into Kashmiri issue ... never once interfered into the internal affairs of India. Kashmir is a very sensitive emotional topic for every Indian American, Mason said. During his India trip early this year, Trump said America loves India, America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friend to Indians.

All this resonates well with the four million Indian Americans, he added.

Every Indian American in the US has a family member back home, like old parents, brother, sister, friend, business - they want India to be respected and protected from China, which is what Trump can provide. They fear that China would start a war with India without Trump.

Trump has stood up to China, he said. Mason had recently created a video Four More Years in support of President Trump reflecting his love for Indian Americans and friendship with India, which has received over 25 million views.
First Published on Oct 25, 2020 07:12 am

tags #US Election 2020 #World News

