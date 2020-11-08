US Election 2020 | Donald Trump to lose his ‘public interest’ protections on Twitter after Joe Biden's inauguration

US President Donald Trump is likely to lose his Twitter privileges as a world leader soon after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20 next year.

According to the Verge, Twitter has confirmed that the handle "@realdonaldtrump" will be subject to the same rules as any other user on its platform.

This includes, bans on inciting violence and posting false information about voting or the coronavirus pandemic.

Policies on Twitter allow some special provisions for world leaders. This includes letting rule-breaking content slip by, if there’s “a clear public interest value to keeping the tweet on the service”.

This policy was first formalized in 2019, codifying a rule that had been informally enforced for some time.

Speaking to the Verge, a Twitter spokesperson said: “Twitter’s approach to world leaders, candidates, and public officials is based on the principle that people should be able to choose to see what their leaders are saying with clear context. This means that we may apply warnings and labels, and limit engagement to certain tweets. This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions.”

It is important to note that these changes will reflect on Trump's personal account, the report said. This is because other handles like @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, and @FLOTUS, which are related to the position, are handed over to the next administration.

The micro-blogging platform has emphasized that world leaders can still be subjected to stricter enforcement if they are found to promote terrorism, making direct threats of violence against an individual, post private information like someone’s home address, posting intimate photos or videos without the subject’s consent, engaging in behavior related to child sexual exploitation, or encourage self-harm.